Elliphant Touches on the Fragility of Live with First New Solo Song in Four Years “Uterus”

Home News Matt Matasci July 16th, 2020 - 9:05 PM

Though she did make a notable appearance on Tove Lo’s 2018 hit “Bitches” and a few other tracks, it’s been four years since Swedish dancehall/electro-pop artist Elliphant has released solo material. Today, she shares a new song for “Uturus.”

In addition to the song, there’s a video for “Uterus” that will come out tomorrow morning. It features the very visibly pregnant singer in scenes shot at Tullgarn Palace in Sweden. She’s due to give birth this weekend, making this a big week for the 34-year-old singer.