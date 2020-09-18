Elliphant Releases Nostalgic New Song “Time Machine”

Home News Matt Matasci September 18th, 2020 - 4:00 AM

Elliphant has been releasing music for the last few months in a build-up to an as-yet-officially-unannounced new album, which will be out later this year. We spoke to her recently after she released “Uterus” and “Had Enough” in July and August, respectively.

The new song has an upbeat tempo and electronic influence. “To have an old friend means having your own time machine. This song is an embrace to a group of girlfriends that have been my anchor for more than 20 years,” she said. “We all have been through so much, but when we get together, time stops and we are 13 again. It’s like nothing has or will ever change; through their eyes, I am forever young.”

Elliphant will release her first new album in four years with her full length that is expected to be released this year. It was produced by Mark Rankin and will be released on Create Music Group.