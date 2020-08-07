Elliphant Looks Inward On New Song “Had Enough”

Home News Matt Matasci August 7th, 2020 - 5:00 AM

Swedish singer Elliphant is gearing up for the release of her first new album since 2016 and today she’s sharing the second single from that as-yet-officially unannounced album, “Had Enough.” The song is a simple, acoustic guitar-led track that features a pulsating beat and a vocal-centric mix. The lyric video features a variety of people dancing along with the track in their own interpretive style with vibrant fashions and a focus on the Swedish countryside.

“Had Enough” follows the singer’s previous single from this year “Uterus.” That song, which featured a video that focuses on Elliphant’s pregnancy (she recently gave birth), is about the fragility of human life.

“Imagine that you walk into a shitty pub and see yourself sitting alone in the bar, miserable and drunk,” says Elliphant. “You’ve definitely had enough, so you walk up and try to talk some sense into yourself. But it’s not the easiest thing to get through. Sometimes in life, the smoke gets so thick that you can’t see it’s actually yourself making the fire. ‘Had Enough’ is about waking up to a destructive self, facing it and making a change.”

Elliphant’s last album was Live Life Golden, which came out in 2016. Since then she’s been the featured artist on songs by Zeds Dead and the star-studded Tove Lo single “Bitches” alongside Charli XCX, Icona Pop and ALMA.