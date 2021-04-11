Poppy Announces The Last Disagreement Livestream Event For April 2021

Home News Aaron Grech April 11th, 2021 - 8:40 PM

Alternative pop and hybrid metal artist Poppt has announced a new livestream event called The Last Disagreement, which will take place on April 24 via VEEPS, with tickets available here. This stream will kick-off at 4 p.m. EST, with ticket prices starting at $20, with additional merchandise packages starting at $60, going up to $150.

The Last Disagreement will mark the first live performance of Poppy’s latest studio album I Disagree, which came out last January, right before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Fans can expect to hear several of the songs singles, such as the title-track, “Sit / Stay” and “Anything Like Me.” The record was known for its eclectic blend of pop and heavy metal, which channeled elements of early 2000s nu metal and even Japan’s BABYMETAL on certain tracks.

“There are parts of it that resonate individually, like the whole idea of transformation and some of the riffs themselves, but something about it carries an air of inauthenticity. It’s not really an album for pop music lovers and it certainly isn’t an album for metalheads, so it ends up landing somewhere in the middle,” mxdwn reviewer Cervante Pope explained. “That limbo phase likely coincides with how Poppy might be feeling as a person, but it seems as though it just a part of another persona.”

Poppy has been keeping busy outside of I Disagree, announcing that “95 percent done” with one project last December. Outside of that, Poppy previewed two new singles live, “Eat” during the Grammys and “Say Cheese” during the WWE NXTS Stand Deliver.

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva