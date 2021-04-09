Poppy Premiers New Song “Say Cheese” At WWE NXTS Stand Deliver

Home News Sara Thompson April 9th, 2021 - 11:40 PM

Photographer Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

Poppy made an appearance on WWE‘s “NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver” on April 8, where she performed her unreleased single “Say Cheese” to the energetic arena of people. The singer is preparing to release a new album soon as well.

The video begins as Poppy stands in the center of the ring in whimsical grunge attire, and her crystal-clear voice pierces through the heavy rock progressions played by her band, which performs on a stage to the side of the arena. The song begins with a few distinct, catchy lyrics, including, “Everything’s going perfectly so say cheese;” however, Poppy then bursts into a bout of screaming lyrics as she jumps around to the pulsating lights of the stage.

Poppy debut a single called “Eat” at the Grammys earlier this year, where she was nominated for Best Metal Performance for her song “Bloodmoney,” which was on her 2020 album I Disagree. The singer will soon end her tour for I Disagree with her livestream event “The Last Disagreement” on April 24.

She had a busy year last year, with the additional release of a holiday EP, A Very Poppy Christmas, which she announced in November of last year.

Photo credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva