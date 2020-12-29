Poppy Says She’s Working on “A Couple” of Projects with One “About 95 Percent Done”

Home News Aaron Grech December 29th, 2020 - 6:47 PM

Singer Poppy took the music industry by storm at the beginning of the year, as she transitioned from pop to metal on her latest studio album I Disagree. During her new interview with Spin, the artist claims that she is now 95 percent done with the project’s follow-up, which she recorded with her touring band in Los Angeles.

Although the project was recorded during this hectic year with the COVID-19 pandemic, the shutdown will not affect the upcoming record’s theme. Poppy explained that she wanted to make the songs personal to her own experiences during the past couple of years.

“There’s no mention of quarantine or lockdown or any of those things in the songs,” Poppy stated during the interview. “I think we all know where we’ve all been for the last nine months. I don’t need to beat people over the head about that — we all know what happened. [laughs] The songs are just very personal to me — they’re about a span of two years.”

Although Poppy hinted at some metal influences with her 2019 studio album Am I a Girl?, I Disagree put its metal influences at the forefront, which is reflected in the project’s album cover. Songs such as its title-track and “Anything Like Me” feature a blend of pop and metal, which is present throughout the record.

Poppy has remained busy throughout the year, debuting a new holiday EP and the deluxe edition of I Disagree. She also covered t.A.T.u’s “All The Things She Said” during the summer.

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva