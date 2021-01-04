AFI Announces Plans to Release New Album in 2021

Home News Aaron Grech January 4th, 2021 - 2:31 PM

Rock outfit AFI have announced plans to release a new studio album this year, which will be their first release LP since their self-titled back in 2017. According to a statement released by the band on social media, the group will be releasing new songs “very soon.”

“With the end of a year that has been, at best, challenging for all, we have news that we hope may bring you some joy. Very soon, new songs shall be yours,” the band wrote on Facebook. “Before the year’s end, our 11th album will follow. We could not be more happy with our latest work and hope you will feel the same. Thank you for joining us upon this next journey. We are thrilled to take it and honored to have you at our side.”

AFI’s self-titled record, which is also known as The Blood Album, retained a lot of the emo themes present in the group’s better known work, but with a ferocious hardcore punk attitude that defined the band’s early years. This blend created an engaging hardcore punk record, that also dug deep into the aggressive history of early emo. Their follow-up project The Missing Man EP also contained these flairs of hardcore as well.

The band’s Davey Havok and Jade Puget have been busy with their electronic spin-off Blaqk Audio, who released the studio album Beneath The Black Palms last year. This project contained the songs “Consort,” “Zipper Don’t Work,” “1948,” “A Distant Light” and “Hiss,” which featured 1980s EBM influences.

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva