Erroneously Filed Public Record Shows Federal Prosecutors are in “Advanced Plea Negotiations” with Jon Schaffer of Iced Earth

According to an erroneously public filing, which had meant to be under seal, federal prosecutors are in “advanced plea negotiations” with Jon Schaffer over his alleged participation during the Capitol insurrection that took place on January 6. The filing, which was discovered by Buzzfeed News, does not include details about the information that Schaffer may be sharing with investigators.

“If alerted to this information, investigation targets against whom the defendant may be providing information about could be immediately prompted to flee from prosecution, destroy or conceal incriminating evidence, alter their operational tactics to avoid future detection, attempt to influence or intimidate potential witnesses, and otherwise take steps to undermine the investigation and avoid future prosecution,” Assistant US Attorney Ahmed Baset wrote in the filing.

Schaffer had his team withdraw their motion for dismissal over the Speedy Trial Act earlier this week, the initial filing requesting that his charges be dismissed as he had not yet faced his trial due to the backlog of those arrested due to the storming of the United States Capitol.

The guitarist, who had formerly been a member of Iced Earth prior to his arrest, has been awaiting extradition to Washington D.C., spending the time since his arrest on January 17 at a detention center in his home state of Indiana.

Schaffer has been facing charges for allegedly carrying Bear Spray into the Capitol building, and allegedly using it to threaten Capitol police officers. Charges against the guitarist include Disrupting the Orderly Conduct of Government Business, Knowingly Engaging in an Act of Physical Violence Against Any Person or Property in any Restricted Building or Grounds, Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building, Engaging in an Act of Physical Violence in a Capitol Building, and Parading and Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building.

Following Schaffer’s initial motion that he be released due to the Speedy Trial Act, a judge deemed him as “a potential threat to the community,” Schaffer additionally ordered to be held without bail until his trial.