Butcher Babies Postpone Live Stream Concert Due to Crew Members Testing Positive for COVID-19

Los Angeles metal band Butcher Babies are postponing the live stream concert that was supposed to happen Friday, December 18 after a crew member tested positive for COVID-19. The concert is tentatively being rescheduled for February 2021.

It was branded as their 1st Annual Office X-Mas Party Live Stream Concert, but will potentially be renamed given the new date. Those who bought tickets can either have them refunded through Ticketmaster or hold onto it for the new date sometime yet to be determined in February. When the rescheduled date is announced, tickets will likely be available once again on Butcher Babies’ website, where the stream is set to take place.

Along with the live stream announcement, the band also released a new song called “Sleeping With the Enemy.” Vocalist Carla Harvey said some words about it, “The song is the ultimate ‘own your own bullshit’ song…because the first step in change is always admitting there’s a problem, right?…Whether it’s in the lens you look at life through or an overall attitude, there comes a point where we must turn a negative into a positive. This song is that for me.”

It’s a catchy yet vulnerable song that will be on their next EP release along with lead single “Bottom of a Bottle.” Before the new songs, their last release was an album called Lilith in 2017.

Throughout 2020, vocalist Carla Harvey and guitarist Henry Flury have also been appearing on a series of Anthrax’s Charlie Benante’s quarantine covers this year, such as Tom Petty’s “Yer So Bad,” Living Colour’s “Funny Vibe,” Massive Attack’s “Teardrop” and Kiss’ “C’mon and Love Me.”

Photo credit: Owen Ela