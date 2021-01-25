The Butcher Babies Shares Horror-Inspired Video for “Sleeping With The Enemy”

Home News Aaron Grech January 25th, 2021 - 6:22 PM

Metal outfit the Butcher Babies have shared a new music video for “Sleeping with the Enemy,” a single from a forthcoming EP set for release later this year. This latest music video was directed by Ron Thunderwood and stars Anna Christensen.

“Sleeping With The Enemy” switches between shots of Christensen creepily walking across a street at night and dancing in a horror-like room, where they turn transparent. The track is filled with anthemic vocals and guitar melodies that lead the chorus, which is juxtaposed by heavier, melodic hardcore inspired moments, with rough breakdowns and some screamed vocals.

“In ‘Sleeping With The Enemy,’ the devil and angel on my shoulders met. This song is about hypocrisy and self realization,” vocalist Heidi Shepherd said in a press release. “We can get so caught up in the rat race of life, as humans we tend to lose track of ourselves and our core values along the way. There comes a point where you look at the perceived problems in your life and realize there is one common denominator; yourself!”

“Sleeping With The Enemy” was originally released last month ahead of the band’s planned “1st Annual Office Christmas Party” live stream. This stream was eventually cancelled after one of the band’s crew members tested positive for COVID-19. Their single “Bottom of a Bottle” was also released last fall and is set to be included on their yet to be titled EP. The band parted ways with Century Media last year and have not announced a new label.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela