Butcher Babies Fight Crime And Save The City In New Music Video For “Yorktown”

Heavy metal band Butcher Babies have just released their music video for their latest song “Yorktown” today. The release of the video come shortly after the band’s drop of the song on February 12.

The song is a powerful and exciting tune by the band and the video adds the same momentum. The song comes from the band’s upcoming EP which does not yet have a release date or title.

The video shows the band’s vocalists Carla Harvey and Heidi Shepherd working in an office until 5 p.m. Once 5 p.m hits, the two women transform into superheroes, almost like Clark Kent in Superman. The women practice their defense moves and begin to bust criminals. Shepherd explained in a statement that the video was the band’s “very own ‘Gotham'”.

Check out the video below:

The video is empowering for women to be able to see two women taking a bite out of crime single handedly. The song is up tempo with a guitar solo towards the end before the video takes a dark turn when Harvey is tied up by the criminals and Shepherd gets through to save her.

While the band has been working on their upcoming EP, they faced some road blocks on the way. Last year, they had to postpone their livestream concert after one of their crew members tested positive for COVID-19. Aside from postponing their show, they were able to release two singles “Sleeping With the Enemy” and “Bottom Of A Bottle”.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat