Butcher Babies Announces March 2021 Live Stream Playing Debut Album Goliath in Full

Anna Scott March 7th, 2021 - 2:32 PM

The heavy metal group Butcher Babies have announced that they will play the entirety of their debut 2013 record Goliath in a livestream event that will take place March 27. The band also shared that they plan to play new music off an upcoming release which does not have a date or a name as of yet.

Butcher Babies have been busy releasing new tracks in recent months, most recently sharing “Yorktown” in February, “Sleeping with the Enemy” from January, and “Bottom of a Bottle” last November.

Butcher Babies’ debut record, Goliath, was released in July 2013 and produced by Josh Wilbur. The album peaked at #3 on the U.S. Billboard New Artist/Heatseakers chart and #112 on the Billboard Hot 200. The 12-track long record clocks in at just over 41 minutes, so fans are due for an exciting livestream from Butcher Babies. Goliath was followed by Take It Like A Man in 2015 and Lilith in 2017.

Tickets for the livestream event are available on the band’s website starting tomorrow, March 8, at 10am PST. Tickets for the band’s livestream event that was rescheduled from December will also be honored.

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat