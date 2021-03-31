Jimbo Mathus and Andrew Bird Announce April 2021 Live Stream Concert

Home News Ariel King March 31st, 2021 - 8:10 PM

Andrew Bird and Jimbo Mathus will be hosting a livestream concert on April 11, with the pair performing These 13. They will perform in Ojai, California, and those who attend the livestream will have access to view the director’s cut of the upcoming These 13 documentary.

Tickets will be available online, starting at $20 for general admission, $40 for GA and encore, $69 for an addition behind the scenes and signed setlist, $99 for all access and a signed setlist, and $225 for a “superfan,” which will include a limited edition t-shirt, a signed tour pass, a copy of the album on vinyl and a limited edition poster. Shipping for the additional items will only be available within the United States and Canada.

The documentary for These 13 will premier during the livestream, and had been directed by Tyler Manson. Bird and Mathus discuss the creation of the album, enjoying the scenery of Ojai as they sit by the sunset.

“Directed by Tyler Manson, the film captures a candid look into Mathus abd Bird’s process for reconnecting and creating These 13, from co-writing every song to sharing different perspectives and bringing out the best in each other 25 years into their fortuitous friendship,” a press statement read.

These 13 was released earlier this month, and had been led by the singles “Poor Lost Souls” and “Sweet Oblivion.” Bird and Mathus had been collaborators in Squirrel Nut Zippers, with Bird also teaming up with the band for the song “Train on Fire.” The track had marked Bird’s first return to the group in 20 years.

Bird has also had a lengthy solo career, and he recently released a holiday album, Hark!. The album had been supported by the single “Christmas in April,” which Bird had written at the beginning of the pandemic.