Andrew Bird Announces New Holiday Album Hark! for October 2020 Release

Indie rock musician Andrew Bird has announced a new holiday album Hark! titled and built up from the EP of the same name, which he released last year. This upcoming holiday project is set to be released on October 30 via Loma Vista Recordings, and set for a physical release on vinyl this November 13.

A new animated music video in support of the project has also been released, showing the performer as a silhouette performing in front of a story-book cut out. The song is a catchy folk tune, with the main melody being played by Bird plucking the strings of a violin as he smoothly sings across the track, at times accompanied by a chorus. This upcoming project is set to feature both new songs an assorted covers by the likes of John Cale, John Prine and Handsome Family.

“The music is just one contributing factor to our communal or solitary joy and melancholy,” Bird wrote in a press statement. “As a musician, it’s an excuse to take a break from writing the next record and indulge in an unapologetically nostalgic exercise. I’ve done my best to find some lesser known gems.”

Last summer saw Bird make an appearance in the FX limited series, Fargo. Back in August Bird performed a cover of “What The World Needs Now Is Love” with Jim James, Colin Meloy and many others. That month also saw him collaborating with Squirrel Nut Zippers for the first time in over two decades for the newly released song “Train on Fire.”

Hark! track list

1. Andalucia

2. Alabaster

3. Greenwine

4. Christmas In April

5. Souvenirs

6. Oh Holy Night

7. Mille Cherubini in Coro

8. Night’s Falling

9. Glad

10. Christmas is Coming

11. White Christmas

12. Skating

13. Auld Lang Syne

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried