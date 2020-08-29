Andrew Bird Teams Up with Former Collaborators Squirrel Nut Zippers for the First Time in 20 Years on “Train on Fire”

Home News Ariel King August 29th, 2020 - 7:01 PM

Andrew Bird has reunited with Squirrel Nut Zippers after two decades, with former collaborators releasing their new song, “Train on Fire.” The song is the newest single off of Squirrel Nut Zippers’ upcoming album, Lost Songs of Doc Souchon, which is planned for release on September 25.

Bird joins the group on violin, the soft strums of the song lending a blues and folk feel. Tom Maxwell’s voice scratches through the lyrics of “Train on Fire,”his ragged voice contrasting with the slow instrumentals of the song to invoke dark feelings. Bird also joins in on backing vocals.

The music video released alongside “Train On Fire” features someone sitting at their desk as they write on their typewriter, typing a letter with the lyrics. Maxwell then strolls through a graffiti-coated cave, passing trains layered over the images. Devilish creatures soon join him in the cave, the video weaving through the strange.

Bird had first joined Squirrel Nut Zippers in 1996, and had been featured on the group’s hit song, “Hell.” Bird had also participated on the albums Hot, Sold Out, Roasted Right and Bedlam Ballroom, before leaving the group to focus on his solo career.

As a solo artist, Bird has recently released a Holiday album, called Hark!, and had a role in the FX limited series,Fargo. Earlier this month, Bird appeared on the Newport Folk Festival live stream, performing a cover of Burt Bacharach’s “What The World Needs Now Is Love” with Jim James, Colin Meloy and many more.

Photo credit: Alyssa Fried