Former Squirrel Nut Zippers Collaborators Andrew Bird and Jimbo Mathus Reunite and Announce New Album These 13 for March 2021 Release

Musicians Andrew Bird and Jimbo Mathus, who previously collaborated with the group Squirrel Nut Zippers, have reunited on the upcoming album called These 13, which will be released on March 5 via Thirty Tigers. The duo have also debuted a new single for “Sweet Oblivion.”

“Sweet Oblivion” is a delta blues inspired song, with infectious guitar chords, country infused fiddles and a steady folk beat. The song retains an upbeat feel, that is complemented by the folk styled vocals, which is filled with catchy lyrics such as the repetitive “Get it on time” at the end.

Mathus and Bird reprise their Squirrel Nut Zipper roles on this track, with Mathus playing guitar and Bird handfling the fiddle. Squirrel Nut Zippers gained attention during the 1990s as part of the swing revival movement, which helped the group’s 1996 single “Hell” achieve some success.

“Had I not met Jimbo, who knows, but I think my music would have gone on a much more cerebral, complex trajectory. He is an enigma, a walking contradiction: wild yet refined, worldly yet colloquial,” Bird explained in a press release. “He represents his own branch of the American musical tree. It’s been my dream for years now to make this record with Jimbo. Just guitar, fiddle and our very different voices. I wanted to make sure you can really hear him as if for the first time.”

Bird teamed up with Squirrel Nut Zippers last year for the song “Train On Fire.” He also released a holiday album Hark!, which was accompanied by “Christmas In April.”

These 13 track list

1. Poor Lost Souls

2. Sweet Oblivion

3. Encircle My Love

4. Beat Still My Heart

5. Red Velvet Rope

6. High John

7. Stonewall (1863)

8. Bright Sunny South

9. Bell Witch

10. Dig Up the Hatchet

11. Jack O’ Diamonds

12. Burn the Honky Tonk

13. Three White Horses and a Golden Chain