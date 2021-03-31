Flock of Dimes Gets Lost in a Fantasy in New Video for “One More Hour”

Home News Krista Marple March 31st, 2021 - 6:03 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Flock of Dimes, a project created by Jenn Wasner, recently released a brand new music video for her track “One More Hour.” The track is the final single from Wasner’s upcoming solo LP titled Head of Roses, which is due to be released April 2 under Sub Pop.

“This song is about getting lost in a fantasy — of another life, of someone else, or of a different version of yourself. And it’s about the ways in which a combination of nostalgia and longing can make imagining the past of dreaming about the future so much more appealing that whatever present reality we happen to be inhabiting,” said Wasner in a press release.

The “One More Hour” music video shows Wasner performing the track while surrounded by peaceful elements and alludes to alternate versions of oneself that she had mentioned. The entire video brings a sense of serenity and embraces a more idealistic life. The sound of the song itself matches the vibe of the video. Wasner’s soft and calming vocals contribute to the message that she is looking to send through her song.

Wasner, who is also commonly known for being part of the indie rock duo Wye Oak, had announced her forthcoming album in early February of this year. With the announcement came the release of the first single “Two.” Shortly after that, the releases of “Price of Blue” and “Hard Way” had followed.

Head of Roses will be Wasner’s first release since the October 2020 album Like So Much Desire.

