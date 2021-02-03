Flock of Dimes Announces New Album Head of Roses for April 2021 Release and Shares New Song “Two”

Home News Aaron Grech February 3rd, 2021 - 11:35 AM

Flock of Dimes, the solo project spearheaded by Wye Oak’s Jenn Wasner, has announced a new studio album called Head of Roses, out on April 2 via Sub Pop. This album is supported by the newly released single “Two,” which was co-produced by Nick Sanborn, known for his work with the electronic duo Sylvan Esso.

“Two” is accompanied by a music video directed by Lola B. Pierson and Cricket Arrison, Arrison also appears alongside Wasner in this music video, which features them sharing a bed of roses, then engaging in a dance in the middle of the desert surrounded by lamps. At the end of the video Wasner and Arrison stare in each others eyes, slowly approaching each other before vanishing once a lamp appears. The track is a heartfelt indie pop song, with Wasner’s longing vocals atop a slightly melancholic, yet rhythmic pop instrumental.

“Part of the journey for me has been learning to take responsibility for the parts of things that are mine, even when I’m in a lot of pain through some behavior or action of someone else,” Wasner explained in a press release. “If I’m expecting to be forgiven for the things I’ve done and the choices I’ve made and the mistakes that I’ve made, it would be incredibly cowardly and hypocritical to not also do the work that’s required to forgive others the pain they caused me.”

Last year was a busy one for Flock of Dimes who released the project Like So Much Desire last fall. Wasner also held a live stream performance as Flock of Dimes last summer, which followed the announcement that she signed with Sub Pop.

Head of Roses track list

1. 2 Heads

2. Price of Blue

3. Two

4. Hard Way

5. Walking

6. Lightning

7. One More Hour

8. No Question

9. Awake for the Sunrise

10. Head of Roses

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna