Flock of Dimes Shares Shadowy New Video for “Price of Blue”

Home News Anna Scott February 25th, 2021 - 1:00 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

The solo project of indie-pop artist Jennifer Wasner, Flock of Dimes, has shared a video for her new song “Price of Blue.” This new single is the second release following, “Two”, off her upcoming album Head of Roses. The album is set to be released April 12 via Sub Pop.

“Price of Blue” sees Wasner’s dreamy vocals on a pivot toward a more rock-oriented sound compared to “Two”. This six-minute composition sees Flock of Dimes at her most vulnerable, over a distorted guitar, including an impressive guitar solo. The video, from Wasner and co-director Graham Tolbert, mirrors this honesty – showing black and white close-ups of Wasner. The final clip shows Wasner as if in an X-ray where you could see every bone in her body.

Watch the “Price of Blue” video here:

“Price of Blue” follows “Two,” released February 3. “Two” was co-produced by Nick Sanborn, known for his work with the electronic duo Sylvan Esso. “Two” carries a more synth-driven, indie-pop sound as opposed to “Price of Blue.”

Head of Roses will be Wasner’s second solo album following 2016’s If You See Me, Say Yes and last year’s EP Like So Much Desire. Wasner announced last July that she would be signing with Sub Pop prior to the release of her EP.

Along with her solo work on Flock of Dimes, Wasner contributes vocals for the indie-rock due Wye Oak. Wye Oak released new tracks, “Fortune” in late 2019 and “Walk Soft” in February 2020, and were due to tour in the Spring of 2020 before cancellation due to COVID-19.

Flock of Dimes’ second studio full-length LP, Head of Roses, will be out from April 12 and can be pre-ordered here.

Photo credit: Sharon Alagna