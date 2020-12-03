Merge Records Shares Going to Georgia Compilation Featuring Contributions From Superchunk, Torres, Wye Oak And More To Benefit Fair Fight And Mijente

Home News Roy Lott December 3rd, 2020 - 8:46 PM

Merge Records has released a new covers compilation, Going to Georgia. The album features artists from the record label covering songs of famous Georgia acts, with the label releasing a preview of Titus Andronicus’ indie rock version of the Indigo Girls’ 1989 hit, “Closer to Fine.”.The compilation also features Will Butler of Arcade Fire covering R.E.M.’s “Electrolite,” Superchunk and William Tyler covering the Glands’ “When I Laugh,” Wye Oak covering Pylon’s “Crazy,” Hiss Golden Messenger covering Cat Power’s “The Greatest,” Torres covering the B-52’s “Topaz,” and Gauche covering another B-52’s song “Song for a Future Gen.”

Merge and Superchunk co-founder Mac McCaughan released a statement regarding the compilation. “We live in North Carolina, where a racist Republican legislature has worked for a generation to undermine democracy through unprecedented voter suppression.” He continues to say “Our neighbors in Georgia have successfully fought back, through the efforts of Fair Fight and other organizations. The voters who turned Georgia blue in November can now elect Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, take back power in the Senate, and make true progress possible in this country.”

The album is to benefit various organizations fighting for voting rights and encouraging turnout ahead of the two crucial Georgia Senate runoff elections. It will cost $10 and will be available Friday, December 4 through January 5 via Bandcamp. Proceeds from the album sales will go to Mijente and Stacey Abrams’ Fair Fight.

Going To Georgia Tracklist

1. Will Butler – Electrolite [R.E.M.]

2. Fruit Bats – I’ve Been Loving You Too Long [Otis Redding]

3. Superchunk (feat. William Tyler) – When I Laugh [The Glands]

4. Eric Bachmann – The Truth [Precious Bryant]

5. H.C. McEntire (feat. Amy Ray & Angel Olsen) – Georgia Rain [Trisha Yearwood]

6. Ayes of Love – You’re Just About to Lose Your Clown [Ray Charles]

7. The Rock*A*Teens – The End of the World [Brenda Lee]

8. William Tyler – Little Martha [The Allman Brothers Band]

9. Hiss Golden Messenger – The Greatest [Cat Power]

10. TORRES – Topaz [The B-52’s]

11. Ross Flournoy (of Apex Manor) – Rainy Night in Georgia [Brook Benton]

12. Titus Andronicus – Closer to Fine [Indigo Girls] 04:10

13. The Orbiting Human Circus – The Flowers of Jeremy Ayers’ Garden [R.E.M.]

14. Gauche – Song for a Future Generation [The B-52’s]

15. Lambchop (feat. David Kilgour) – Georgia Considers the Two Blue Ones (Thursday) [Yo La Tengo]

