Man on Man are a Two-Man Band in New Video for Shoegaze-y New Song “Stohner”

Home News Anna Scott March 25th, 2021 - 3:26 PM

The recently formed group Man on Man, featuring Joey Holman (HOLMAN) and Roddy Bottum (Faith No More, Imperial Teen), have shared a fourth single, “Stohner” off their upcoming debut self-titled album. The new record will be released May 7 via Polyvinyl Record Co.

“Stohner” follows three previous releases from the new record, “Baby, You’re My Everything,” “1983” and “Daddy.” The new song is a dreamy, indie-pop love song infused with distorted instrumentals, and is relatively long, clocking in at just under seven minutes. The video shows the couple in overalls, playing their single and having fun in an abandoned warehouse.

Check out “Stohner” here:

On “Stohner,” the band shared, “We wrote ‘Stohner’ as a way to shake off the dust of paranoia from the first stages of quarantine. We aimed to make something bold and performative, giving our listeners a world that’s familiar while showcasing new sounds and visuals. ‘Stohner’ is a reckoning; it’s an exit from isolation into togetherness. As we continue to tell the story of queer love and tenderness, it was important for us to showcase our affection in new and exciting ways. With our video, we answered the question we often ask ourselves as artists: How do we show people something they’ve never seen before?”

Man on Man was formed in early 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. The band has shared that the record will navigate love during this period of isolation. Their video for the single “Daddy,” shared last May, was removed by YouTube for supposed “sexual violations,” although the video was then uploaded to the band’s Instagram.

Bottum has also remained busy with his other groups, as Imperial Teen shared theiur first studio album in seven years in 2019 titled Now We Are Timeless. However, his other group, Faith No More, shared that they do not have further plans to record new music.

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat