Man On Man Featuring Roddy Bottum and Boyfriend Joey Holman Releases New Video for “1983” and Signs with Polyvinyl for Debut LP

Faith No More’s Roddy Bottum has teamed up with his boyfriend Joey Halman once again to release their new track “1983” after recently signing with Polyvinyl. Man On Man, the project of Bottum and Halman, also announced the upcoming release of their debut, self-tilted LP under the new record label, which is due out on May 7.

“1983” is an electric, shamelessly intimate track with a music video to match the song perfectly. While Bottum and Halman are the only ones featured in the video, they undoubtedly put on an entertaining performance. The couple is shown performing the song to one another in a wooded area just before moving to the subway and then a hotel room.

“We found the concept of outdoor cruising and anonymous hookups particularly interesting in this barren chapter of history. While sex apps have nearly obliterated IRL hookups and the pandemic currently forbids human contact, ‘1983’ is a heartfelt homage to an era that glorified danger, anonymous encounters and sex positivity,” said Man On Man according to Brooklyn Vegan.

The video for “1983” was directed with Steven Harwick and was the first video that Bottum and Halman collaborated with another director for. The duo even utilized the Vale of Cashmere in Brooklyn, which has been known to be a popular spot for outdoor cruising since the 1970s.

Man On Man’s first single release, “Daddy,” debuted back in late May of last year. The song also came with a music video, which was eventually taken down from YouTube for “sex and nudity.”

Bottum has been on a roll with releasing new music since the end of July when he started a new single series. The series featured brand new singles from Bottum that were free to access on Bandcamp. Any donations for the music was donated to The Okra Project, which helped provide free, healthy meals to Black Trans people. After the new single series kicked off, he consistently released new music, with some releases happening daily.

