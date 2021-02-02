Fat Mike Pushes Back Against Cis Gender Label in Lyric Video for New Song “Fuck Euphemism”

Home News Adam Benavides February 2nd, 2021 - 7:34 PM

Iconic California punk band NOFX has released a brand new song and video “Fuck Euphemism.” The new track will appear on the band’s upcoming 14th full-length studio LP Single Album, which is set for release on Friday, February 26 on Fat Mike’s own label Fat Wreck Chords.

The clip sees an animated man standing stationary as various clothing and outfits rotate off and on his body. The clip then transitions to a stylized lyric video as singer Fat Mike belts out the lyric with his signature grainy snarl and screams. The song is very clearly a response to being called a cis male, with lyrics including,”I walked into the Eagle and someone called me a cis”/”Said I’m not a sis, I’m a sissy/Should I call you mister or miss?” The song is raw punk at its truest form, as fast, thrashing guitars and drums pulse for the entire two-minutes.

Discussing the video, Fat Make said he wanted to make it a lyric video because of his own fondness of the words he wrote. “We had to make a lyric video for this song because these might be my favorite lyrics I’ve ever written,” explains Fat Mike. “Oh, what fun it is to write a song that’s completely PC, but sure as hell sounds like it isn’t!”

In a recent interview with Spin, Fat Mike also shed more light on the song’s inspiration. “I consider myself queer and part of it, so I can sing a song like this. I live a BDSM lifestyle and I’m a crossdresser, so it did bother me when people were calling me a cis male,” he explains. “I like the whole thing of defining yourself using your own terms, because I’m a punk rocker first, and then a submissive crossdressing male. The transgender community and the gay community are taking a stance on how we want to be known, and I’m going to be known as a certain way.”

“Fuck Euphemism” follows previous Single Album track Linewleum, which came out last month and features famed hard rockers Avenged Sevenfold. In December, NOFX had announced plans for a New Years Eve live stream concert, which was later postponed due to COVID restrictions.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat