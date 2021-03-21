The Natvral Dances In The Living Room In New Music Video For “Sun Blisters”

Home News Caroline Fisher March 21st, 2021 - 7:37 PM

According to Under The Radar The Natvral, or Kip Berman, has released a new music video for his single “Sun Blisters.” The music video was directed by Remy Holwick and David Usui, and features dancers Gabrielle Sprauve and Chris Bloom.

“Sun Blisters” comes from The Natvral’s upcoming album Tethers, which is set to be released April 2 via Kanine. Two previous tracks from the record, “Why Don’t You Come Out Anymore” and “New Moon” have previously been shared.

Watch the video for “Sun Blisters” here:

The video features Berman performing the song on an old television, reminiscent of the ‘60s. As the song kicks off, a couple sitting in front of the TV begin to dance. Dramatic and emotional, the shared dance between the two people is powerful as it pertains to the message directors sought to convey through the video.

Holwick and Usui delve into the concept, saying “The artists and audience of Americana have always been as diverse as America itself, a truth we wanted to reflect in the ‘Sun Blisters’ video. We sought to tell parallel narratives, set in a sumptuous 1960s aesthetic, but careful to acknowledge the era’s complexities and contradictions.”

They go on to explain, “On one hand, it was a time of great musical opportunity—one in which TV allowed artists to take their music to millions of living rooms beyond the confines of Greenwich Village and college campuses. But by focusing on the struggle for personal freedoms inside those homes, we ask the viewer to consider how the art that often ‘defines’ an era in cultural memory is only part of the story—and in many cases, is mere background music to the work of marginalized groups to write their own narratives.”

Berman may be best known for his work with the group The Pains of Being Pure at Heart, where he was the frontman and primary songwriter. The group disbanded in 2019 after over a decade. Berman called the breakup, “Good, both for my heart and my music.”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat