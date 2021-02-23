The Natvral Contemplates on a Friend’s Ex-Lover in New Video for “New Moon”

Home News Aaron Grech February 23rd, 2021 - 7:35 PM

The Natvral, a project founded by Kip Berman of The Pains of Being Pure at Heart, has released a new music video “New Moon,” a new single from his upcoming studio album Tethers, out on April 2 via Kanine Records. This video was created by Berman and edited by Art Boonparn.

“New Moon” is a simplistic video, switching between shots of Berman walking through an open field and another one of him simply performing with a guitar in the same setting. This pastoral feel is echoed by the song’s simplistic instrumental, which has minimal cymbals complement its main acoustic guitar line. Berman channels some of Bob Dylan’s energy on this track, with a similar vocal drawl and vivid lyricism.

According to Berman, the song was inspired by a friend’s former lover, who ended a relationship with a struggling musician and ended up marrying someone more financially stable. Berman was asked to sing a song at the woman’s wedding, which he gladly did, but it inspired him to write this song.

“I didn’t mean to sympathize with her ex – though it’s hard not to. And I didn’t mean to say she chose something wrong for herself, because she’s better suited to her new person. But I just wanted to get at that moment when you know love isn’t going to be enough, and it’s time to say good-bye,” Berman explained in a press release.

This single from The Natvral follows “Why Don’t You Come Out Anymore?,” which premiered earlier this month. The Pains Of Being Pure At Heart released their final studio album The Echo of Pleasure in 2017.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat