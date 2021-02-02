The Pains Of Being Pure At Heart’s Kip Berman Side Project The Natvral Announces Debut Album Tethers For April 2021 Release, Share First Single “Why Don’t You Come Out Anymore?”

Home News Ariel King February 2nd, 2021 - 8:31 AM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

The Pains Of Being Pure At Heart frontman Kip Berman has announced that his solo side project, The Natvral, will be releasing their debut album Tethers in April. Along with the album announcement, Berman has shared the first single “Why Don’t You Come Out Anymore?” The new single arrived with an accompanying music video, which had been directed, produced and edited by Remy Holwick, with Noah Jashinsky working as the director of photography.

Berman asks “why don’t you come out anymore?” during the intro to the song, joyful guitar strums and upbeat drums mirroring his question. The alt-rock sound features lyrics of Berman coaxing a depressed loved one to find the will to go on, while also respecting their limits. “The bars we used to close down have all closed down now,” he sings, alluding to the pandemic. “you’d put a twenty in the jukebox just to hear the silent song/I never meant to make you something you’d no wish to be/I just liked your morning greyhounds and a glimpse of your disease.”

As The Natvral, Berman released his Know Me Well EP in 2018. The EP included the single “Know Me More,” and each track had been recorded in single takes.

The Pains Of Being Pure At Heart released their original last album, The Echo of Pleasure, in 2017, which featured the single “Anymore.” The band disbanded in 2019, after a decade of performing together. In 2018, they announced a covers album of Tom Petty’s Full Moon Fever in tribute to the late artist. Last March, the band joined forces with Hatchie to record and release a cover of Jesus and Mary Chain’s “Sometimes Always.”

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat