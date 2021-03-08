The Natvral Reflects On Lost Love In New Single “Sun Blisters”

Home News Ariel King March 8th, 2021 - 10:05 PM

Kip Berman’s side-project The Natvral has shared their latest single, “Sun Blisters.” The song is set to appear on The Natvral’s upcoming album Tethers, which will be released on April 2 via Kanine Records.

“Sun Blisters” incorporates sweet organs and upbeat guitars, Berman’s voice softly singing the heavy lyrics. “Sun blisters on my back again, your sisters back on her medicine/She’s doing better and I know it’s better, but I miss the way she was/I know what you want from me, some penitence and I do agree/What did we do in vanity, but shame’s not gonna come,” he sings in the song’s opening verse. The track tells a heartfelt story of a lost love, wanting to be able to go back and help the person.

“Sun Blisters” arrives as the third single off Tethers, following “New Moon” and “Why Don’t You Come Out Anymore?” Berman’s tracks explore isolation, touching on themes of the pandemic and depression. The upcoming album follows The Natvral’s 2018 EP, Know Me Well. “Sun Blisters” is also the third track off of The Natvral’s upcoming album. Physical copies of the LP are also available via Bandcamp and are limited to 500 copies.

With his band The Pains Of Being Pure At Heart, Berman released the album The Echo of Pleasure in 2017, which had been led by the single “Anymore.” In 2018, the band released a covers album of Tom Petty’s Full Moon Fever. The Pains Of Being Pure At Heart then disbanded in 2019.

