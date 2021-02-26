St. Vincent Says Upcoming Album Is Heavily Influenced By Music Made In New York During The Early To Mid-‘70s

Home News Sara Thompson February 26th, 2021 - 10:39 PM

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat

St. Vincent has shared more details about the feel and inspiration of her upcoming album Daddy’s Home. The album is Annie Clark’s first since her 2017 album MASSEDUCTION and is supposed to be released on May 14 of this year. The first single from the album is expected to drop March 5.

Clark commented in an interview with The New Cue about the forthcoming album, “I would say it’s the sound of being down and out Downtown in New York, 1973. Glamour that hasn’t slept for three days.”

The singer goes on to make a contrast between her last release and the upcoming work, describing MASSEDUCTION as “so incredibly strict.” She elaborates, “whether it was the outfits I was wearing that literally constricted me, to the show being tight and the music being angular and rigid. When I wrapped that, I was like ‘oh, I just want things that are fluid and wiggly and I want this music to look like a Cassavetes film. I wanted it to be warm tones and not really distorted, to tell these stories of flawed people being flawed and doing the best they can. Which is kind of what my life is.”

During her time creating Daddy’s Home, Clark shares that she listened to many records from 1971-1976, describing the music from that time period as ”typically post-flower child, kick the hippie idealism out of it, America’s in a recession but pre-disco, the sort of gritty, raw, wiggly nihilistic part of that. It’s not a glamorous time.”

St. Vincent is also partnering with educational service MasterClass to share tips on creativity and songwriting. The artist also collaborated with Gorillaz on their October release “Chalk Tablet Towers” and was featured as part of Yoshiki’s December 202 live stream concert “Under the Sky.”

Photo credit: Owen Ela