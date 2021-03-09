St. Vincent Says She Wanted New Album to Be Heavy Like Tool

Home News Aaron Grech March 9th, 2021 - 5:25 PM

Alternative pop artist St. Vincent is preparing for the release of her upcoming studio album Daddy’s Home, which will be out on May 14 via Loma Vista Records. While this record will be inspired by the sounds of New York City during the early 1970s, the album was originally supposed to have a heavier sound inspired by progressive metal icons Tool. During a recent interview with radio.com‘s New Arrivals with Bryce Segall, St. Vincent spoke about this development, and hinted that there may be a chance for her to pursue a heavy project.

“The crazy thing about music is, you can plan and plan and think you’re gonna go one way, and then you start writing and the music just takes you wherever the music takes you,” St. Vincent explained. “That was certainly the experience with this. I was dead set in my mind I was just gonna make this like, heavy record. Like just heavy the whole time — like, ‘hey kids, you like TOOL? Well, you’ll love the St. Vincent record,’ you know?”

St. Vincent explained that she felt like she couldn’t make a record “more angular and harder after MASSEDUCATION” which inspired her to pursue this shift in sound. While she didn’t go down this route, Clark assured her fans there’s hope for the future, adding: “For fans who may be selfishly hoping to hear something like that Tool record… we’ll get there, don’t worry.”

Daddy’s Home features the new single “Pay Your Way In Pain,” which channels 1970s glam and proto-new wave. While the record is inspired by the past, it won’t romanticize it and captures the gritty spirit of the era.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela