Dogleg Announces March 2021 Melee Anniversary Live Stream

Tristan Kinnett March 9th, 2021 - 9:14 PM

Detroit emo band Dogleg will be live-streaming a performance that they recorded on March 1, 2021 at Eureka Studios in Wyandotte, Michigan. The live-stream begins at 4:00 p.m. PST on March 13, the one-year anniversary of their debut album Melee.

Tickets are being sold on their Bandcamp page starting at $10. That’s also where the show will be streamed as “The Lost Melee Set.” Replay of the stream will remain available for 24 hours after the show. “On March 6th, 2020, South By Southwest festival was cancelled,” Dogleg writes on Bandcamp. “It was the first domino to fall in a scheduled year of touring behind our debut album Melee. A week later, the album was released. It’s now been a year without shows.”

The album came out on Triple Crown Records to considerable acclaim. Songs like “Kawasaki Backflip,” “Fox” and “Wartortle” showcase their energetic grasp on the emo genre. Melee was categorized as High Fidelity for this site and made it into the top half of mxdwn’s Top 50 Best Albums of 2020.

Dogleg had a very busy spring/summer 2020 touring schedule planned, which can be seen in the flyer for this show. Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, all the dates on it are aggressively crossed out except for their August 24 date for Audiotree Live. In December, Dogleg shared two new songs “Ganon Main” and “Road Trip.” They were released as a single and as part of a split EP with Worst Party Ever.