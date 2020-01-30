SXSW Music Festival 2020 Announces Fifth Round of Showcasing Artists Featuring The Black Angels, Justin Townes Earle and Surfer Blood

Home News Matt Matasci January 30th, 2020 - 8:00 AM

Another week, another release of artists playing SXSW Music Festival this year. The festival takes place in Austin, TX on March 16 to March 22 and already has announced artists like Soccer Mommy, Nicole Atkins, Wire, Nasty Cherry, Frances Quinlin, Kristin Hersh, Waco Brothers and The Frights.

Today, the lineup adds several notable artists, including hometown heroes The Black Angels, LA electronic artist Chelsea Williams, The Dream Syndicate, Fennesz, Field Medic, Mar Mar Superstar, Chromatics frontman Johnny Jewel doing a DJ set, Justin Townes Earle, Pokey LaFarge and Surfer Blood. Townes Earle, the son of famous troubadour Steve Earle, has released a pair of excellent albums over the last few years, The Saint of Lost Causes and Kids in the Street. mxdwn recently spoke with the singer-songwriter about Kids in the Street. Surfer Blood hasn’t released an LP since 2017’s Snowdonia, though last year they released an EP called Hourly Haunts.

In addition to these well-known artists, there are dozens of other artists looking to make their mark at the festival.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela