Dogleg Live Out Their Clerks Daydreams in New Video for “Wartortle”

Drew Feinerman April 21st, 2020 - 5:05 PM

Detroit based indie rock band Dogleg just released a new music video for their song “Wartortle,” from the band’s 2020 debut album Melee, according to Pitchfork. The video pays homage to Kevin Smith’s movie Clerks, and lead singer Alex Stoitsiadis plays Dante Hicks, originally portrayed by Brian O’Halloran.

The video, like the movie, is shot in black and white, and is a pure burst of rebellion and energetic disruption. The band is shown jamming out on the roof of a building, while alternating between shots that call back the plot of the original movie. The entire vibe of the video is strangely refreshing, and it almost acts as realization that events that seem chaotic can really be therapeutic, as viewers watch the video under social distancing lockdowns.

Dogleg just burst onto the indie rock scene with their release of Melee earlier this month. Mxdwn reviewer Emmaline Jeansonne wrote about the album: “Melee’s instrumentation is exceptional throughout the album; each and every note on this record rings with clarity, precision and purpose. The same raw enthusiasm that draws in Dogleg’s crowds seems to equally apply to their composition; delightfully, this record’s air of perfection and concision manages to mesh smoothly with the magnificent messiness that is punk rock.” Aside from the album, Dogleg released the video for “Kawasaki Backflip” back in February of this year.