Corey Taylor Details Upcoming Socially-Distanced In-Person Tour Dates

Aaron Grech March 8th, 2021 - 9:00 PM

Slipknot lead vocalist Corey Taylor has announced that he will be hosting a brief set of socially-distanced tour dates this year, which will run for three weeks. While an exact date for this tour has not been announced, Taylor provided some logistical details during an interview with 98KUPD’s Fitz Madrid.

According to Taylor, there will be temperature checks at the door and attendees need to prove that they received a negative COVID-19 test at least 48 hours prior to the event. The seating for these events will be socially-distanced pods, which will be sold on a per-group basis. Taylor is also planning to do two nights per concert.

Taylor told Fitz that the reason he is pursuing the shows is to test out how these events can return if and when the live entertainment industry can come back post-COVID-19. The material for this event will likely include tracks from CMFT, Taylor’s solo album which debuted last year. Taylor’s band Slipknot are also in the midst of working on new material.

“So, I’m looking at ways to kind of get the cobs going — not only for myself but for people I care about,” Taylor explained during the interview. “My crew needs work; my wife [Alicia Taylor], her dancers [Cherry Bombs], they wanna get back out there. So this is the test to see if we can start to kind of inch back towards reality with these in place — at least until the vaccine has had a chance to kind of do its thing.”

Photo Credit: Owen Ela