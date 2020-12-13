Butcher Babies Share New Song “Sleeping With The Enemy” and Announces December 2020 Live Stream Concert

Home News Krista Marple December 13th, 2020 - 7:23 PM

Metal band Butcher Babies have released a new song, “Sleeping With The Enemy,” along with an announcement for their upcoming live stream concert. “1st Annual Office Christmas Party,” the live concert show held by Butcher Babies, will take place on December 18 at 8pm EST/ 5pm PT.

According to a press release, the band plans to perform many popular songs by the group. “Sleeping With The Enemy” and “Bottom Of A Bottle,” Butcher Babies newest singles that are due on the band’s forthcoming 2021 album, will also be performed during the event. The heavy metal band’s newest singles are the first releases since their 2017 album Lilith.

“Sleeping With The Enemy” is a heavy metal tune that fits the bands aesthetic: bold vocals, aggressive instrumental and catchy lyrics. “‘Sleeping With The Enemy’ is one of the most vulnerable songs we’ve ever written. The song is the ultimate ‘own your own bullshit’ song…because the final step in change is always admitting there’s a problem, right?” said Carla Harvey, co-vocalist of the band, according to a press release.

Heidi Shepard went on to elaborate on what the song really stands for. “When face to face with what you presume as your enemy; who is it? Is it you? In ‘Sleeping With The Enemy’ the devil and angel on my shoulders met. This song is about hypocrisy and self realization…”

Tickets for the December 18 live stream concert start at $20 for standard tickets and go up to $50 for Virtual VIP Meet & Greet tickets. Both ticket options can be purchased here. The event can be easily accessed by fans on their website.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat