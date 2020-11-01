Butcher Babies Share Wicked New Track “Bottom Of A Bottle”

Butcher Babies, an American heavy metal rock band shared their new track Bottom Of A Bottle. The band is from Los Angeles and were founded in 2009. Members in the band consist of female lead singers Heidi Shepherd and Carla Harvey, along with guitarist Henry Flury previously of Amen, bassist Ricky Bonazza and drummer Chase Brickenden.



The song Bottom of a Bottle is a very heavy piece and opens with what sounds like a synthesized pre recorded vocal and pre recorded guitar type sound. Then the whole band joins in and plays over the synthesized part until the lyrics begin. During the verses only vocals, drums and bass are heard. The guitar doesn’t come in until the bridge of the song where it plays dissonant chords through an effects pedal then is played normally during the chorus.

Bottom of a Bottle features lyrics are about drinking. This is extremely prominent in the chorus where the lyrics are “meet me down at the bottom of a bottle / take me out to run away from our troubles / let’s get loud we’ll drown in our sorrows / so meet me down at the bottom of a bottle.” This is also directly revealed in the lines “this glass of whiskey ya it tastes like the first time we met / intoxicated with my sorrow / it’s so pungent and stale / i’d rather be drunk on you than chasing this drink myself.”

Butcher Babies released this song on October 30. Their debut album Goliath was released back in 2013, which was followed by Take It Like A Man in 2015 and Lilith in 2017. A fourth album is in the works and has yet to be announced or named.

Butcher Babies has also covered Living Colour’s Funny Vibe and Massive Attack’s Teardrop with several other artists.