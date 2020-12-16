Big Sean Shares Sensual New Video for “Body Language” Featuring Ty Dolla $ign and Jhené Aiko

Home News Adam Benavides December 16th, 2020 - 8:02 PM

Big Sean has released a brand new, sensual video for his new track “Body Language,” featuring Ty Dolla $ign and Jhené Aiko. The song appears on the rapper’s recent smash hit album, Detroit 2, which was released earlier this year via G.O.O.D Music and Def Jam Recordings.

The video follows the rapper’s adventures with Aiko as clips of Ty Dolla $ign singing in a dark-blue colored room and party lounge appear throughout. In between the scenes are shots of Big Sean and Aiko trading verses as various romantic and sexual situations unfold. “Body Language” marks another successful track for the rapper’s recent Detroit 2 album, which features guest appearances from some of the biggest names in rap today including Eminem, Royce Da 5’9,” Dwele, Post Malone, Young Thug, Travis Scott, Little Wayne, Diddy, Kash Doll and the late iconic Los Angeles rapper Nipsey Hussle, among others.

The album was released in September of this year and reached number one on the US Billboard 200 upon its release, moving an estimated 103,000 album-equivalent units in its first week of sales. The feat gave the rapper his third number one album and seventh top-10 album. The album’s successful was no doubt in part the result of a very successful campaign of singles, which took advantage of his high-profile album collaborators and included lead single “Deep Reverence” featuring Nipsey Hussle and “Wolves” with Post Malone. Just a few weeks later, the video for his track “Lithuania” featuring Travis Scott was also released.

Along with its impressive commercial performance, Detroit 2 was also widely met with warm praise from critics. Rolling Stone said the album was “a place where every pain can be fixed, any heart can be mended, and all obstacles are surmountable.” Meanwhile, the rapper was also given his individual respects, with Billboard exclaiming he was “now a seasoned, surefooted veteran, and his confidence in his craft elevates the work.”

Photo credit: Kalyn Oyer