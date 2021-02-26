YG and Big Sean “Go Big” on New Collaborative Song from Coming 2 America Soundtrack

Home News Krista Marple February 26th, 2021 - 10:19 PM

YG and Big Sean have teamed up for their collaborative track “Go Big,” which is set to be featured on the Coming 2 America soundtrack. The upcoming film is the sequel to the 1988 Coming To America. The soundtrack for the highly anticipated film is due out on March 5.

“Go Big” is an optimistic track that successfully uses a balanced combination of captivating beats, prominent instruments and catchy vocals. While the lyrics for the track are short and sweet, they easily get the message across. The words “go big” are repeated consistently throughout the song along with a quick verse from Big Sean.

The soundtrack for Coming 2 America will be available on streaming apps like Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music. The movie itself will be premiered exclusively through Amazon Prime Video.

However, YG and Big Sean aren’t the only well-known artists listed on the soundtrack. Rapper Bobby Sessions released “I’m A King” as his contribution to the soundtrack. Coming 2 America will featured Eddie Murphy as the “newly-crowned King Akeem” along with the Arsenio Hall, who is said to be his “trusted confidante.” In the movie, the duo will set out on an adventurous trip from their African nation all the way to Queens, New York.

The original move, Coming To America, featured stars James Earl Jones, Shari Headley, John Amos and Louie Anderson as the main characters. The sequel is directed by Craig Brewer from Paramount Pictures and is produced by Eddie Murphy Productions and Misher Films.

Big Sean recently teamed up with Ty Dolla $ign and Jhené Aiko for their collaborative track “Body Language.” The song was featured on Big Sean’s Detroit 2, which was released in early 2020. In November of last year, he was also featured on Post Malone’s “Wolves.”

“FDT,” a 2016 single from YG recently received attention as it made its return on the Billboard Charts alongside Miley Cyrus’ “Party in the U.S.A.” and NYSNC’s “Bye Bye Bye.” The reviving of those tracks on the charts was credited to Joe Biden being elected as the U.S. President-Elect. Those who streamed the tracks by YG, Cyrus and NYSYNC were most likely utilizing these tracks to celebrate Donald Trump leaving office. The sales for YG’s “FDT” grew 740% over the course of the few days surrounding the election.

Photo credit: Brett Padelford