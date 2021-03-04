Record Store Day Announces 2021 Event Will Be Two “Drop” Dates

Home News Anna Scott March 4th, 2021 - 2:30 PM

The annual event Record Store Day has announced updates on the 2021 rendition. This year, in a fashion similar to 2020’s event, Record Store Day will take place on two dates, June 12 and July 17 at participating stores worldwide, a decision brought by the ever-present coronavirus pandemic. The event is normally a one-day affair in April.

Record Store Day began in 2008 as a way to bring shoppers into independent vinyl retailers, who collaborate to sell event exclusive vinyl releases. The day grew in popularity over the past decade, bringing long lines to small record shops. It is usually celebrated along with live music, food, meet-and-greets, and more.

Due to its popularity among music fans and the setup of the day, in 2020 the event was split into three that occurred throughout August, Setptember and October, dividing up releases between the days. In December, Record Store Day announced that this year’s day had been postponed until June from April in order to give time for the coronavirus vaccine rollout, but as the date looms it remains uncertain whether the day could go forth as usually celebrated – hence the announcement for a style similar to 2020’s of a multiple-day event.

For their Black Friday special last year, Record Store Day featured exclusive releases from the lives of Fleetwood Mac, Chris Cornell, Puscifer and The Beastie Boys. For 2020’s summer events, Record Store Day saw releases from Denzel Curry, Mac Demarco, Charli XCX, The Cure, David Bowie, Glass Animals, and many more.

The titles for the releases have not been shared yet, but Record Store Day looks forward to them arriving “shortly.”