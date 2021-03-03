Tobacco Announces New Album Fucked Up Friends 3 for March 2021 Release and Shares New Song “For The Queen”

Home News Aaron Grech March 3rd, 2021 - 4:47 PM

Tobacco, the electronic music side project of Black Moth Super Rainbow’s Thomas Fec, has announced a new studio album called Fucked Up Friends 3, which is set to be released on March 5 via Red Cult. The performer has also released a new single called “For The Queen,” which is the fourth song from this 15-track record.

“For The Queen” is an eclectic track, blending in the quirky improvisational style from turntable records, with a sleek hip hop beat and wonky synth lines. As opposed to Tobacco’s more dance-infused recordings, this song takes the listener into a head-bobbing atmosphere.

Fucked Up Friends 3 is a follow-up of Tobacco’s Fucked Up Friends album, which served as the artist’s debut under that moniker back in 2008. The album received positive reviews from critics, who praised its unique blend between hip hop, electronica and psychedelia, which still managed to keep a dark atmosphere that was moodier than its contemporaries.

Tobacco is coming off the heels of Hot, Wet & Sassy, which was released last fall and supported by “Headless to Headless,” “Jinmenken,” and “Babysitter,” which featured Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails fame. The album was also noted for its sonic diversity, pulling from industrial all the way to R&B.

“For every moment that it challenges the listener, it pulls back on being pleasurable and vice versa,” mxdwn reviewer Drew Pitt explained. “It rarely is both at once like so much of the rest of his work has been. Despite all this, the ways in which TOBACCO toys with genre remain the most interesting part of Hot Wet & Sassy. Watching the ripples cast by his bastardized take on pop will provide countless hours of entertainment in the coming years.”

Fucked Up Friends 3 tracklist

1. Full of Doom

2. Honey of the Trick

3. This Man

4. For the Queen

5. Jararacussu

6. Accuser of the Fuckin Brethren

7. Everything Around the Knife

9. Sorority

10. Dianetics Jr.

11. Rat Bike

12. Room with HBO

13. Under the Shit Bridge

14. Half Tengu

15. Saturday Coyote

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat