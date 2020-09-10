Tobacco Releases Modern R&B Inflected New Song “Jinmenken”

Home News Adam Benavides September 10th, 2020 - 5:25 PM

Experimental rocker and Pennsylvania-native Tobacco has released a brand new, pop-driven single and video, “Jinmenken.” The song will appear on Tobacco’s new full-length studio album Hot, Wet & Sassy, which will comes out on October 30 via the Ghostly International record label.

The new track is heavy on melodic synth, electro-pop beats and ambiance as Tobacco’s hushed, whisper vocals overlay a peculiar video centered around an image of a dog with Tobacco’s eyes and mouth amidst a picturesque background. The entire concept feels on-brand for Tobacco and adds a fresh, unique and poppy track to the artist’s catalogue.

Discussing the new album, Tobacco, which is a stage name for musician Thomas Fec, explains that he went through a process almost the opposite of what he did for his last album, Sweatbox Dynasty. “I feel like it’s the most I’ve been able to refine what I’m doing. For the past decade I’ve had this motherfxcker on my shoulder that makes me pick away at structure and melody,” says Fec. “Purposely covering up moments because I can. That really came to a peak on Sweatbox. So I wanted the opposite this time.” Fec goes on to explain that Hot, Wet & Sassy collectively goes after more of his pop-driven musical sentiments. “Write the songs without ripping them in half,” he says. “I went from ‘hat would the Butthole Surfers do?’ to ‘What would Cyndi Lauper do?'”

Tobacco/Fec also serves as frontman of the psychedelic rock band Black Moth Super Rainbow, which originally formed in 2003. He recently also teamed up with famed Portland rapper and producer Aesop Rock to form the musical duo Malibu Ken. The pair released their self-titled debut LP in 2019 on the iconic Rhymesayers Entertainment hip-hop label out of Minneapolis.

Hot, Wet & Sassy will mark Fec’s fifth full-length solo studio release as Tobacco. According to a press release, the album can be pre-ordered now and will be available as a cornetto or black vinyl, CD, digital and cassette.

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat