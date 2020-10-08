Tobacco Releases Twistedly Sinister New Song “Headless to Headless”

Home News Adam Benavides October 8th, 2020 - 6:49 PM

Pennsylvania-native and electro-experimentalist musician Tobacco has released a dark, haunting new single “Headless to Headless.” The song will appear on the artist’s upcoming full-length studio LP Hot, Wet & Sassy, which is due out October 30 on the Ghostly International record label.

The new track comes after previous single “Jinmenken” and is driven by piercing, low-tone synth sounds as Tobacco’s signature gargled, eerie vocals meander throughout. “Headless to Headless” sees Tobacco (stage name for Tom Fec) take on various pop and metal-inspired sounds and certainly aligns with the “blown-out bass, analog synths and drum machines” that the artist has said will appear heavily on the new record.

Along with the new single the songwriter also announced he will be taking part in a Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) to chat with fans “about the new album and all things Tobacco.” The AMA is scheduled to begin at 11am PST/2pm EST on Friday, October 30. “I feel like it’s the most I’ve been able to refine what I’m doing,” Fec says of the new album. “For the past decade I’ve had this motherfxcker on my shoulder that makes me pick away at structure and melody. Purposely covering up moments because I can. That really came to a peak on Sweatbox. So I wanted the opposite this time. Write the songs without ripping them in half. I went from ‘what would the Butthole Surfers do?’ to ‘what would Cyndi Lauper do?’”

Hot, Wet & Sassy marks the artist’s first full-length album since 2016’s Sweatbox Dynasty. Since then he has collaborated with Trent Reznor, created theme song for the hit HBO series Silicon Valley and worked with with Aesop Rock for a collaborative album as Malibu Ken. According to a press release, Hot Wet & Sassy will be available in cornetto or black vinyl, CD, digital, and cassette upon release and is available to pre-order now.

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat