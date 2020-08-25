Tobacco Gives New Trent Reznor-Collaboration “Babysitter” the NeverEnding Story Treatment in New Video Featuring Luck Dragon Falkor

Home News Aaron Grech August 25th, 2020 - 6:40 PM

Tobacco, the electronic project headed by Black Moth Super Rainbow’s Thomas Fec, has officially released a new music video for “Babysitter” a collaborative track alongside Nine Inch Nails’ mastermind Trent Reznor. This track will be featured on Hot Wet & Sassy, out via Ghostly International on October 30.

“Babysitter” hosts an appearance from Luck Dragon Falkor, giving the music video an aesthetic that comes across as a hellish crossover between The NeverEnding Story and the Paranormal Activity franchises, with a blend of color and black and white footage that looks like it was shot from a home security system. This tone matches with the blend of industrial electronica and pop perfectly, between the chaotic moments of the song’s hooks and its more melodic moments.

“The ‘Babysitter’ video is a first person home invasion scenario. Because of the way things are, some plans had to change, and I had to shoot it with a few friends,” Fec stated in a press release. “Having to make do with what we had. The star of the video I don’t think has been seen in a long time but my guy Chris Grondin fixed him up nice. You’d be surprised what you can drive off with.”

Tobacco had previously released the singles “Centaur Skin,” and “Can’t Count On Her” earlier this year, which follow a similar blend between industrial and pop. The former track will be featured on the upcoming album. Fec is also a member of Malibu Ken alongside Aesop Rock, who released “Tuesday,” “Corn Maze” and “Acid King” last fall.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat