St. Vincent Posts One-Minute Teaser With Snippet of New Music, New Song “Pay Your Way In Pain” Out This Week

Indie pop artist St. Vincent is still rolling out her upcoming studio album Daddy’s Home, which is set for release May 14 via Loma Vista Records. In anticipation for its release, St. Vincent has shared a teaser with a snippet of new music from the record, which will include the new single “Pay Your Way In Pain,” out on March 5. This song will make its official premier a day before on Mary Anne Hobbes BBC Radio 6 program.

Who’s ready for new @st_vincent? We have an exclusive first play this Thursday on @maryannehobbs’ show. Don’t miss it. pic.twitter.com/jBUC5EgPFz — BBC Radio 6 Music (@BBC6Music) March 2, 2021

St. Vincent’s teaser shows the performer running up an old apartment staircase to answer a phone, which then transitions into a graphic displaying the phone number 1-833-77-DADDY. When the number is dialed, the message states: “She’s back, in a new role like you’ve never seen here before. Featuring the new single, ‘Pay Your Way In Pain.’ Nobody expected it, nobody believed it and nobody could stop it. Daddy’s home.”

According to St. Vincent, Daddy’s Home will be inspired by the music made in New York City during the early to mid-1970s, which is the era when movements such as punk and glam began to form, The artist described this era as nihilistic, combatting the hippie idealism of the 1970s, while not yet fully embracing the upbeat disco era. “I would say it’s the sound of being down and out Downtown in New York, 1973. Glamour that hasn’t slept for three days.,” St. Vincent explained.

Last December, St. Vincent made an appearance at the Ally Coalition Talent Show, where she covered The Beatles’ “Martha, My Dear.” She will also be collaborating with the virtual teaching platform MasterClass.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela