St. Vincent Teases May 2021 Release for New Album Daddy’s Home

Singer-songwriter St. Vincent has teased the release of a new album Daddy’s Home, set for release May 14th via Loma Vista records. The album was announced via posters hung around New York City which were then shared on social media by fans. St. Vincent had previously revealed in late 2020 that this album was “locked and loaded.”

The poster reads, “Warm Wurlitzers and wit, glistening guitars and grit, with sleaze and style for days. Taking you from uptown to downtown with the artist who makes you expect the unexpected.”

I’m so happy! 😭 finally new St. Vincent music! Too bad I won’t be able to see her tour for a while. pic.twitter.com/hksgm16vCA — Laura (@LauraNeuzeth) February 24, 2021

St. Vincent also tweeted “Nothing to see here,” likely referencing the posters. The singer’s previous album MASSEDUCATION was released in 2017. The album was well-received, finding its was onto mxdwn’s Top 50 Albums of 2017. In 2018, she released a stripped-down version of the same album, renamed to MassEducation.

Last December, St. Vincent covered The Beatles’ “Martha My Dear” for Jack and Rachel Antonoff annual Talent Show benefitting their LGBTQ organization The Ally Coalition.

late in 2020, she also revealed that this album was ready to go. In October, she shared that she will work with virtual education platform MasterClass to share tips on songwriting, recording and performing.

Although no new music has been shared yet, fans will look forward to St. Vincent’s upcoming album Daddy’s Home, out from May 14.

Photo credit: Owen Ela