St. Vincent Announces New Collaboration With Educational Platform MasterClass, Will Share Tips on Songwriting, Recording and Performing

October 9th, 2020

St. Vincent announced that she will be working with MasterClass, a virtual educational platform, to help teach professionalism within musical creativity. According to NME, she will be focusing on sharing tips on songwriting, performance and recording. Her pointers on how to become a more sustainable and imaginative artist will be based off of her song “Savior.”

St. Vincent, also known as Annie Clark, took to her Instagram yesterday to announce the new project. “If you have ears and ideas, you can make anything happen,” said Clark.

“There’s no way to get good at something without being bad at it first. Just keep going cause everybody feels weird sometimes, everybody feels like they don’t fit in but you can speak to that in a way that’s real. You can move the needle in a more empathetic direction for the world,” said Clark during her IGTV video on her Instagram.



“I came up with the moniker St. Vincent so that I could have the flexibility to be any number of things,” said Clark. The persona she created has helped her music go against norms that a lot of artists tend to follow.

In early August, the pop singer covered Tool’s “Forty Six & 2.” Shortly after that, Clark teamed up with Yoshiki, a Japanese musician, to reimagine her song “New York.” The track originally appears on her album Masseduction, which was released in 2017.

MasterClass is a monthly subscription for $15 a month and offers a wide variety of instructors, classes and topics. You can learn more about Clark’s collaboration with the platform here.

