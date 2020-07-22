Lacuna Coil Announces Live Stream Concert Black Anima: Live From The Apocalypse Playing New Album in Full

Home News Aaron Grech July 22nd, 2020 - 9:11 PM

Italian gothic metal outfit Lacuna Coil have announced a new livc stream concert in support of their latest studio album Black Anima. This performance will be called Black Anima, Live From The Apocalypse, and will be streamed live on A-Live from the Alcatraz Club in Milan, Italy on September 11 at 3 p.m. ET. Tickets for this live stream event can be purchased here.

While Black Anima was released last year, the band have been forced to put their 2020 tour dates on hold as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The group have rescheduled a tour with Apocalyptica for 2021, however they have expressed a desire to go back on stage and perform for their fans. This live stream will feature a performance of the entire album in full.

“When the world changed, we were in the early stages of touring our new album, BLACK ANIMA,” the band stated in a press release. “Months have gone by and the desire to get back up on stage and play our music for you has just grown bigger and bigger. While the pandemic won’t allow us to travel to your hometowns, it can’t stop us from coming directly into your homes. Please welcome Black Anima, Live From The Apocalypse.”

The band recently debuted a new music video for “Save Me,” a track that was featured on Black Anima as its third single last fall. The track ventured into a bit more melodic territory for the outfit, while the music video compiled live footage from their concerts.

Black Anima track list

1. Anima Nera

2. Sword Of Anger

3. Reckless

4. Layers Of Time

5. Apocalypse

6. Now Or Never

7. Under The Surface

8. Veneficium

9. The End Is All I Can See

10. Save Me

11. Black Anima

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister