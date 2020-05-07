Jessie Ware Shares Disco Inspired New Song “Save a Kiss”

Home News Drew Feinerman May 7th, 2020 - 2:00 PM

English singer/songwriter Jessie Ware just released a new single “Save a Kiss” leading up to the release of her upcoming album What’s Your Pleasure?, set to be released on June 19th. This is the second single from the album, following the release of “Spotlight” in February.

The song is an upbeat blend of house and disco track that makes the listener just want to get up and dance. The pounding bass drum and buildup to the drop reinforce the modernity of electronic dance, while the synthy strings peppers throughout the song serves as a callback to 1970’s disco that served as the pioneer for modern dance music. The blending of elements from the past and the present is masterful, and Ware’s vocal performance on top is the icing on the cake.

Ware commented on the song :“Save A Kiss has taken on a new meaning during these weird times and it seems like the right time to put it out. This track is an optimistic one for me, I hope it resonates with people wherever they are right now. It’s an upbeat song to dance along to and have fun with. I know I’ve got plenty of kisses I’m saving up for everyone when this is all over.”

Whats Your Pleasure? will be Ware’s fourth studio since her debut in 2012, and her most recent since Glasshouse that was released back in 2017. The album received relatively favorable reviews, as Ware started to stretch out her artistic limbs and create more and more distinct songs. She will look to capitalize on this momentum with the release of her new album next month.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat