Jessie Ware Announces New Album What’s Your Pleasure for June 2020 Release

Jessie Ware is back and has announced her latest single “Spotlight” along with its accompanying video. The new track was co-written by Ware, Danny Parker, Shungudzo Kuyimba and James Ford, who also produced and mixed the album. In a press release, the single is described as an incisive, refreshingly positive throwback that channels the energy of classic funk and dance. Check it out below.

The music video, directed by Jovan Todorovic, is set in Belgrade on the Blue Train, the private transport of former Yugoslavian leader Tito.The video focuses on the iteration of human interaction, from rising sexual tension to falling emotions all in a club esque environment that sees Jessie flex her dancing skills. See the visual below.

The new single will also be featured on her upcoming new album titled “What’s Your Pleasure.” The record is set to be released on June 5th via PMR Records / Friends Keep Secrets/ Interscope Records. It will include 12 tracks and can be pre-ordered on Ware’s official website. Fans who preorder will get to stream two new additional tracks from the album called “Adore You” and “Mirage (Don’t Stop).”

What Is Your Pleasure is the follow up to 2017’s Glasshouse, which received much critical acclaim.

What’s Your Pleasure? Tracklist

01. Spotlight

02. What’s Your Pleasure?

03. Ooh La La

04. Soul Control

05. Save a Kiss

06. Adore You

07. In Your Eyes

08. Step Into My Life

09. Read My Lips

10. Mirage (Don’t Stop)

11. The Kill

12. Remember Where You Are