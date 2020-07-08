Steve Von Till Heads for Wintery Isolation in New Video for “Indifferent Eyes”

Home News Matt Matasci July 8th, 2020 - 8:00 AM

Steve Von Till is back with another new release from his upcoming solo album No Wilderness Deep Enough with a video for “Indifferent Eyes.” The song is a slow-burning meditation featuring mellatron, synthesizers, a mini moog, cello and more. The multi-layered instrumentation creates a rich background over which Von Till layers his deep and gruff but simultaneously sensative and paternal vocals.

“Soon I’ll be lighting the fire,” he sings. “For this untouchable place / Where spirit / Spirit has now taken flight / And the emptiness / The emptiness swallows us all.”

“Indifferent Eyes” follows previously-released singles from the album like “Shadows on the Run” and “Dreams of Trees.” No Wilderness Deep Enough, his fifth solo album, accompanies the release of a new book called Harvestman: 23 Untitled Poems and Collected Lyrics, both of which will be released on August 7.

The video features Von Till in an atmopsheric, wintery tundra where he gradually builds a massive fire pit within the snow-covered landscape. He sings the lyrics to the song while he builds up the fire, which ring out with a theme of isolation: “Indifferent eyes / This age of indifferent eyes / Is bleeding / Bleeding all over our lives.”

Von Till is best known for his work with the experimental metal band Neurosis, for whom he’s the guitarist and lead singer along with Scott Kelly. That band last released a new album in 2016, an record called Fires Within Fires. He’s also been involved with another side project called Harvestman, releasing an album with them in 2017 called Music for Megaliths.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat