Nick Cave And Warren Ellis Surprise Release New Album Carnage

Roy Lott February 25th, 2021 - 2:23 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Surprise! Nick Cave and Warren Ellis have surprisingly released their new joint album Carnage. The 8 track album was first teased last month by Cave in a Q&A series with Red Hand Files. It is the first non-soundtrack album from the duo and was recorded over the course of weeks through the lockdown. In a statement, Cave described the album as “a brutal but very beautiful record nested in a communal catastrophe.” Ellis then added “Making Carnage was an accelerated process of intense creativity. The eight songs were there in one form or another within the first two and a half days.” CD and Vinyl formats will be released on May 28th via Goliath Records.

Cave will also join Ellis as a featured artist on Ellis’ joint album with singer Marianne Faithfull titled She Walks In Beauty, which is set to be released on April 30. This album was also recorded over the COVID-19 lockdown. The project will also feature Brian Eno and cellist Vincent Ségal.

Last year, Cave performed a solo-piano performance titled Idiot Prayer, which included a performance of his unreleased track “Euthanasia.” The special performance ended up having a live album and being played in movie theaters. He also played a special cover of T.Rex’s “Cosmic Dancer” as part of the tribute album AngelHeaded Hipster: The Songs of Marc Bolan and T. Rex.

Cave and his band The Bad Seeds released their latest album Ghosteen in 2019.

Carnage Album Tracklist

01. Hand of God

02. Old Time

03. Carnage

04. White Elephant

05. Albuquerque

06. Lavender Fields

07. Shattered Ground

08. Balcony Man

